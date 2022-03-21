5 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $980,000

24 beautiful acres 5340 Sq. Ft. Raymond, secluded executive ranch home 1/2 mile off of road, with finished lower level on 24.7 acres. 5 BR, 4 BA, Open concept LR,DR,KT. Wall of windows in DR/LR and floor to ceiling brick fireplace with skylight. Eat in kitchen has wine frig, wet bar and ice maker. Main BR suite with double sinks, ceramic floor and WIC. 2nd BR on main Fl. is used as LR but back entry off of garage entrance could accomadate laundry. Stairless entry off of landscaped circle drive. Lower level KT w/wetbar, Rec room has full size windows and walkout. 1.25 acre pond-18 feet deep inviting to wildlife. 2 decks 30 year shingles (2018) 2 lennox pulse furnaces and 2 central air units. Beautiful view out of every window. This is a beautiful unique home with so many amenities