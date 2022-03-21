24 beautiful acres 5340 Sq. Ft. Raymond, secluded executive ranch home 1/2 mile off of road, with finished lower level on 24.7 acres. 5 BR, 4 BA, Open concept LR,DR,KT. Wall of windows in DR/LR and floor to ceiling brick fireplace with skylight. Eat in kitchen has wine frig, wet bar and ice maker. Main BR suite with double sinks, ceramic floor and WIC. 2nd BR on main Fl. is used as LR but back entry off of garage entrance could accomadate laundry. Stairless entry off of landscaped circle drive. Lower level KT w/wetbar, Rec room has full size windows and walkout. 1.25 acre pond-18 feet deep inviting to wildlife. 2 decks 30 year shingles (2018) 2 lennox pulse furnaces and 2 central air units. Beautiful view out of every window. This is a beautiful unique home with so many amenities
5 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $980,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: UPDATED: KUSD releases video of officer's response to Lincoln Middle School fight, copy of resignation letter
The Kenosha Unified School District has released security camera footage of a Lincoln Middle School cafeteria fight that led to the resignatio…
A series of undercover drug purchases last March led to eight felony charges filed recently against a 28-year-old Kenosha man.
One of Kenosha’s most popular cafes is moving to a much more suitable location this fall.
Three people, including two from Kenosha, face numerous felony drug-related charges after a series of undercover purchases late last year and …
WATCH NOW: KUSD security officer replaced after speaking against mask mandate calls for board president's resignation
A Kenosha Unified school resource officer who spoke out against the district’s mask mandate while providing security during a School Board mee…
"Football was very special to him," one of his former coaches said. “It was an escape for him."
Authorities found a maxi pad wrapper in a trash bag containing the infant in 2009. It was sent to the Wisconsin State Crime Lab and came back with a DNA profile of Baby Theresa’s then-unidentified mother.
Homicide trial in 2020 death of Kenosha man delayed after mistrial declared over witness information
A difference in information between the Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office and the defense team for accused murderer Zachariah Anderson…
WATCH NOW: Kenosha parents grieve loss of 7-month-old, encourage families not to shy away from asking questions
Rocio and Charles Cunningham of Kenosha blame COVID for the death of their 7-month old daughter.
"Football was very special to him," one of his former coaches said. “It was an escape for him."