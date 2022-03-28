5 Bedroom Home in Grayslake - $395,000

A wonderful home awaits you in sought-after Grayslake. You are welcomed in by the dramatic two-story foyer and fantastic chandelier. The first floor is highlighted by the vaulted ceilings in the living room, the open concept kitchen, a family room that is finished off by a warm fireplace and a first-floor office. Upstairs you will find a wonderful primary suite with two closets, walk-in shower as well as a tub. There are three more nicely sized bedrooms as well another full bathroom. The large finished basement has plenty of space for almost anything you can imagine as well as a finished room that can be used as a bedroom. The outside is finished off by a paver patio as well as a serene nature preserve located right behind the home. Recent updates include all newer windows (lifetime warranty), newer roof, and stained hardwood floors.