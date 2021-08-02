5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $1,575,000

Exquisite 10,000+ square foot custom-built equestrian estate with timeless appeal on a beautifully manicured 4.6 acres of perfection. This lovely home leverages rich embellishments to capture authenticity and warmth and tailored not only to the entertainment needs of sophisticated hosts but also to private family living. The property exudes luxury and class with every arch and angle from the moment you enter into the grand foyer with a stunning vintage European chandelier with lift and detailed hand-painted walls. Meticulously designed, the fabulous floor plan effortlessly blends your family and entertaining spaces, 5 bedrooms, 6.3 bathrooms, 3 fireplaces, indoor pool and professional-grade kitchen. Prepare to fall in love with the impressive great-room with 20 foot ceilings and French doors that lead to your private brick terrace. Bask in luxury in your first-floor master suite boasting custom upholstered walls, cozy fireplace, his/her walk-in closets, cedar closet, oversized whirlpool tub, and full-body sprayer shower. Panoramic views, vaulted ceiling, and large seating area with radiant heated floors grace the fantastic 5.5 feet deep indoor pool. Kitchen is truly top-of-the-line with high-end appliances, two dishwashers, 6 burner cooktop with built-in griddle, granite countertops, electric lift island with great storage and walk-through wet-bar leading to the formal dining room. Perfect layout for in-law suite with access to second level directly from the garage to secluded bonus room with powder room and wet-bar. Four additional bedrooms all with private ensuites adorn the second level. This home has been constructed to accommodate the addition of an elevator servicing all 3 levels. 5 furnaces and air conditioners, heated 4 car garage with storage, half-court basketball court, first and second level laundry room, doggy spa - this home truly has it all! Unfinished basement is waiting for you to make it your own - drawings have already been completed to finish it. Beautiful Hunt Club Farms subdivision offers many horse riding trails and nearby stables. No detail has been left untouched in this one of a kind home!
5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $1,575,000
