5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $259,900

Don't miss this charming ranch home perfectly nestled on a .38 acre lot. Showcasing a BRAND-NEW roof, new windows (2018), new sump pump (2018), new furnace, A/C, and water heater (all in 2015)! Beautiful hardwood flooring welcomes you in and extends throughout most of the main level. The sun-filled living room offers a great place to kick back and relax around a cozy fire, or a place to enjoy the company of family or friends. Hosting your next dinner party will flow effortlessly with the adjoining dining room flanked by the kitchen and sunroom. Find yourself meal prepping for the week in the kitchen with a myriad of cabinets and quality stainless steel appliances. Retreat to the sunroom relax and unwind as you get some fresh air away from the elements; envision yourself here reading a good book or just chatting with friends. Completing the main level are 3 generous-sized bedrooms and a full bath. That's not all this house has to offer, head downstairs to the finished basement. Adding to the living space is a large rec room, dry bar, full bath, laundry room, and two additional bedrooms that are versatile and could be used as a home office or a great in-law arrangement (make this your own). Every need is met with this one! Whether hosting your next summer bbq, family movie night, or just a date night with a loved one this is the home for you! 2 car attached garage. Conveniently located near schools, Gurnee Mills, Great America, and more!