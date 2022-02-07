 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $280,000

Look No Further! Gurnee Schools! Beautiful Well-Maintained Home on a large corner lot in Gurnee. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Enjoy a living room, family room and a large bedroom on the main level. And 1 bedroom, a half bathroom, Family Room/Rec Room and Laundry Room are located in the Lower-Level. Perfect arrangement for a large family/in-law arrangement. Laminate flooring on the first floor and carpet in all the bedrooms and lower level. Enjoy the Beautiful kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances. Fenced-in backyard w/ large shed. Mud room/Sun room leading to the nice, large deck perfect for outdoor entertaining. Plenty of parking... with 2-car detached heated garage. And an additional driveway. Central A/C. 2 separate sump pumps. Close to shopping, restaurants, easy access to I-94, Woodland and Warren School Districts. There's nothing to do but move in. Welcome Home!!! ****MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED, HIGHEST AND BEST CALLED FOR by 4 pm on 1/29/22****

