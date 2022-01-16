5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $320,000

Over $75k in upgrades!! This unique brick home is specially designed to be used as a home and office, or light commercial business!! Close proximity to multiple parks, Six Flags Great America, Route 41, and forest preserves!! Walk in and be captivated by the customization and many rooms this home has to offer. Sun filled living room with hardwood floors and separate entrance. Family room with built in shelving and cozy brick fireplace. Kitchen highlighting stainless steel appliances, and eating area with table space. Custom bathrooms separating men and women's with one being a full bathroom. Master bedroom and office complete the main level. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs is perfect for extra bedroom space for clients or guests. Retreat downstairs for an additional two bedrooms, bonus room, recreation room, and unfinished storage area, leaves room for endless possibilities to make it your own. Enjoy your outdoor oasis presenting concrete patio, garden, and outdoor shed. An abundance of parking space gives you plenty of room for when you have family or guests over. Whether you're using this home to live or run your business, it's filled with a lot of potential to make it your own!! Come see this unique home before it's gone!!!