5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $340,000

SELLER IS DOWNSIZING AND MUST LEAVE THIS STATELY 4+ BR, 3.5 BATH HOME WITH ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. ENTER INTO A 2 STORY FOYER WITH BRILLIANT CHANDELIER AND CARPETED STAIRCASE. TO THE LEFT IS THE CARPETED FORMAL DININGROOM. THE LIVINGROOM (CURRENTLY USED AS AN OFFICE) IS CARPETED AND FLOWS INTO THE COZY FAMILY ROOM WITH IT'S GAS/WOOD FIREPLACE & HARDWOOD FLOOR. DON'T MISS THE BEAUTIFUL COVE MOLDING THRU-OUT THE HOME WITH IT'S OVERTRACK LIGHTING. ENJOY VIEWS OF THE DECK FROM THE EATING AREA AND THE KITCHEN WITH IT'S WHITE CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, PANTRY CLOSET, HARDWOOD FLOOR AND STAINLESS APPLIANCES. THE FLOATING ISLAND PROVIDES EXTRA WORKSPACE PLUS STORAGE. AROUND THE CORNER IS A HANDY POWDER ROOM AND ACCESS TO THE GARAGE. UPSTAIRS ARE THREE CHARMING CARPETED BEDROOMS WITH AMPLE CLOSETS. THE LARGE MASTER HAS A SUPER DUAL SINK VANITY, WHIRLPOOL TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER. STEP DOWN TO THE BASEMENT LEVEL OF THE HOME TO WALK INTO A MEDIA ROOM, EXERCISE AREA, 5TH BEDROOM, LAUNDRY ROOM ( WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED) AND AN EXCEPTIONAL SPA BATH FEATURING AN AROMATHERAPY SHOWER. THE EXTERIOR OF THE HOME IS MAINTENANCE FREE WITH A NEW ROOF, SIDING, RADON EXHAUST SYSTEM AND DRIVEWAY IN 2017. THE SUPER CORNER LOCATION IS ACROSS THE STREET FROM A CITY PARK AND BALL DIAMOND. JUST MOMENTS AWAY IS SHOPPING AT GURNEE MILLS, FUN AT SIX FLAGS, AND ACCESS TO MAJOR HWYS. THIS IS THE PERFECT PLACE FOR A LARGE FAMILY. EASY TO SHOW. PLEASE REMOVE SHOES.