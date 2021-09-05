5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $374,900

Large 2-story home with 5 bedrooms & 3.1 bathrooms on corner lot in desirable Providence Oaks subdivision. Main floor contains private master suite with 2 closets. 2-story foyer & family room. Eat-in kitchen with large island & sliding patio door to back yard. Living room with walk-out bay window. Formal dining room. 1st floor laundry. 4 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms on upper level. Partially finished basement with large rec room. 2-car attached garage. Wooded back yard with rear deck on nearly half an acre. Nearly 3500 square feet plus more living space in the basement! Home is priced to reflect cosmetic updates needed and is offered as-is. Come visit your new home today!