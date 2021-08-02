NEW 2021 QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS!! 2021 carpet on second level and basement!! Come fall in love with this sleek design 5 bedroom, 3.1 bath home with top-of-the-line finishes nestled in desirable Concord Oaks subdivision. Close proximity to I-94, Lake County forest preserves, Gurnee Mills mall, and many restaurants. Enter into this lovely two story home, and fall in love with the home's bright and airy voluminous layout ideal for everyday entertaining and living. Be captivated by stunning high ceilings and open floor plan as you walk into the foyer. Spend quality time in your sun-filled living room with large windows and custom picture frame molding. Exquisite dining room combined with living room is perfect for every gathering. Cook your favorite meals in your UPDATED kitchen boasting NEW tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, BRAND NEW quartz countertops, CUSTOM BUILT island with breakfast bar seating, range hood, an abundance of cabinetry, and outdoor access to beautiful backyard. Make memories in your modern family room featuring striking and cozy gas starter fireplace. Laundry room and half bath complete the main level. Retreat upstairs to your GRAND master bedroom highlighting vaulted ceiling, large walk in closet, ensuite with double sink vanity, and tub with separate shower. Three additional spacious bedrooms with one room having potential of being a media room or office, and full bathroom complete the second level. Entertain in style in your fully finished basement presenting recreation room, bedroom, full bath, and lots of storage space. Enjoy your outdoor oasis in your private fenced in yard with sun-filled brick paver patio perfect for outdoor entertainment. This home is full of character and charm and won't be on the market long!! Come see your DREAM home before it's gone!!
5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $375,000
