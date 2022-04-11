 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $399,600

5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $399,600

WOW OUTSTANDING 5 BR, 3.5 BATH & 3 CAR GARAGE HOME IN DESIRABLE STONEBROOK SUBDIVISION OF GURNEE IS SURE TO PLEASE YOUR FUSSIEST BUYER ! TONS OF UPGRADES : 2017 FURNACE & WATER HEATER / 2020 GARAGE DOORS & PAINTING THROUGH OUT / LED LIGHTS / 2018 ALL BLACK SAMSUNG SS & WASHER / ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS ! CHECK OUT THE RM SIZES! LOADS OF OAK CABS, GRANITE C-TOPS, BREAKFAST BAR & SLIDERS TO DECK & BR PAVER PATIO. HUGE FR W/WBFP FOR ENTERTAINING. SPACIOUS MBR, MBATH W/DOUBLE SINKS & GRANITE C-TOP. FIN BSMT W/REC RM & EXC /OFFICE/5TH BR. EXCELLENT LOCATION, MINS TO STORES, SCHOOLS, PARKS & I-94. TOTAL OF 3033 SQFT LIVING AREA INCLUDING BASEMENT

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert