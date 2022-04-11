5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $399,600

WOW OUTSTANDING 5 BR, 3.5 BATH & 3 CAR GARAGE HOME IN DESIRABLE STONEBROOK SUBDIVISION OF GURNEE IS SURE TO PLEASE YOUR FUSSIEST BUYER ! TONS OF UPGRADES : 2017 FURNACE & WATER HEATER / 2020 GARAGE DOORS & PAINTING THROUGH OUT / LED LIGHTS / 2018 ALL BLACK SAMSUNG SS & WASHER / ENERGY EFFICIENT WINDOWS ! CHECK OUT THE RM SIZES! LOADS OF OAK CABS, GRANITE C-TOPS, BREAKFAST BAR & SLIDERS TO DECK & BR PAVER PATIO. HUGE FR W/WBFP FOR ENTERTAINING. SPACIOUS MBR, MBATH W/DOUBLE SINKS & GRANITE C-TOP. FIN BSMT W/REC RM & EXC /OFFICE/5TH BR. EXCELLENT LOCATION, MINS TO STORES, SCHOOLS, PARKS & I-94. TOTAL OF 3033 SQFT LIVING AREA INCLUDING BASEMENT