5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $414,000

  Updated
Bright and spacious Avalon model with 5 bedrooms! 5th bedroom on the main floor could also serve as a home office! Large eat in kitchen with island and beautiful 42 inch cabinets. Private backyard with beautiful mature trees and large patio to sip your morning coffee. Large 3 car garage, new siding and new hot water tank. Close to Bittersweet Golf Course, and Gurnee Mills Mall! Woodland School District. See it today!

