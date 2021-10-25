5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $420,000

Lovingly maintained home nestled inside one of Gurnee's highly sought after neighborhoods, Providence Village. Recently painted interior with all new lighting. This home is a standout. The main level boasts 9ft ceilings, recently stained hardwood floors and an abundance of natural light. Beautiful chef's kitchen with oversized 42" cabinetry, granite countertops, island, updated fixtures and backsplash. All stainless steel appliances with 36" gas range and double oven. Butler's station with additional wet-bar and HUGE pantry off of kitchen. Large breakfast nook with windows on three sides perfect for family meals and game night! Kitchen overlooks the spacious family room with brick, gas start fireplace. Formal living room and adjacent dining room allow for the perfect dinner party space! The master suite is incredibly large with sitting area, walk-in closet and additional storage over garage! The walk-in-closet is fully customized with ample hanging space, drawers and additional overhead storage. The master bath boast dual vanity and heated flooring, separate soaker tub and large glass shower. 3 additional generously sized bedrooms share full hallway bath all on the second floor. Full finished basement with additional bedroom that can easily be split to create an office space. The basement also includes an additional living space and a wet bar. Huge storage space and utility room with additional crawl space. Unwind in the 3-seasons room and entertain all summer long in your backyard featuring a concrete patio, fire-pit, all season lighting and board-on-board 6' privacy fence around the entire perimeter. 8 new Arborvitae Green Giant trees planted along rear fence for additional privacy. Underground sprinkler system in front and back of the home keeps your lawn looking fresh all season long. Oversized 2.5 car garage for any car enthusiast to enjoy. Neighborhood is amazing with park and playground upon entry and a number of association planned events like ice cream socials and "Ravinia" concerts. Commuters dream... conveniently located minutes to I94 and Rte 41. Close to shopping, restaurants, trails and entertainment. Don't miss this captivating home...schedule your showing today! Home is agent owned.