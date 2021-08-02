5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $439,000

A/C and Furnace brand new (6/2021) Sump Pump (3/2021), Water heater (7/2019). Beautiful five bedroom, three bath home, nestled on a cul-de-sac lot right by Woodland Middle School, offers first floor bed and full bath! Breathtaking two-story family room located at the heart of the home is graced with floor-to-ceiling fireplace and overlooks the kitchen. Inspire your inner chef in the gourmet kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, abundant cabinet space, and island with breakfast bar. Sunny eating area with views of the lush landscaping and exterior access. Living and dining rooms are open and perfect for entertaining guests. First floor bedroom and full bath are ideal for guests or in-laws! Second floor master suite boasts generous walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite with whirlpool tub, separate shower, and double sink vanity. Three additional bedrooms and a shared bath adorn the second floor. Full unfinished basement can be used for extra storage or can be finished to create your dream space! Enjoy the outdoors on your brick paver patio and lush landscaping.