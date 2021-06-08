5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $449,000

Spectacular Oversized Backyard in the heart of Gurnee. Quite and Private. 5 Bedrooms. 2.5 Bathrooms. Hardwood Floors. Gorgeous Updated White Kitchen with Stainless Appliances, Granite Counters and Island. Large Family Room complete with Fireplace. Formal Living and Dining Rooms. First Floor Office or 5th Bedroom. Hardwood Floors. Large Master Suite with Updated Private Bathroom complete with dual sinks, soaker tub and glass enclosed shower. Incredible backyard with huge deck perfect for entertaining. View More