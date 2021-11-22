Enjoy this gorgeous 5+ bedroom, 2.1 bath luxury Tuscan model home in quiet cul-de-sac in coveted, Steeple Pointe subdivision with 3-car garage, conveniently located near I-94 and Rt 41, close to Gurnee Mills, Great America and in the desired Woodland schools. This one owner home was upgraded with an excellent floor plan, 9' ceilings, widened stairways, 2nd floor laundry room, large, bright gourmet kitchen and expansive pantry, large 3-season cedar sunroom with skylights, composite deck and aggregate cement patio in southern exposure park-like backyard (.31 acre), with partially finished basement, perfect for everyday living and entertaining. This home has also been meticulously maintained by the original owners and has had many updates. Here's a partial list of why this home is the epitome of move-in ready: Pella double hung windows, quartz countertops and ceramic flooring in kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors installed in den/ office and front entryway, new enlarged 5" cement driveway with decorative, stamped cement walkway, new siding, large gutters and new roof in 2016, updated hall bathroom with walk-in tiled shower, quartz countertop and new vanity, new fireplace slate facing and mantel in family room, upgraded composite deck in 2019, new oven range with air fryer in 2020, new dishwasher in 2021, along with recently painted trim, walls, and ceilings and new carpet flooring.
5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $449,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The next battle in the Kyle Rittenhouse case is likely to be over money.
Emotions ran high outside the Kenosha County Courthouse on Friday, as demonstrators reacting to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict got nose-to-nose and engaged in intense, high-volume debates.
While jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial deliberated Tuesday, small but vocal crowds demonstrated on the steps on the Kenosha County Courthouse.
See reaction from outside the courthouse after Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday.
As of 9 p.m. Friday, Kenosha remained peaceful, with members of the media making up the majority of those gathered outside of the courthouse.
Kyle Rittenhouse's defense attorneys have sought a mistrial over multiple issues, some of which they say should also prevent a retrial. Here's a look at the motions and why the judge hasn't ruled yet.
Reactions from community members to the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict ranged from relief to concern that the jury finding him not guilty may lead t…
The judge in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial banned MSNBC News from the courthouse Thursday after he said a person who identified himself as a producer was suspected of trying to follow the jury bus.
A man who identified himself as "Maserati Mike" and has been among the loudest demonstrators in Kenosha during Kyle Rittenhouse's trial is a fired former cop from Ferguson, Missouri, reports say.
Has Kenosha gotten better since the shooting of Jacob Blake and the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings two nights later? It depends who you ask.