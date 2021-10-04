5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $459,900

Beautiful home on private cul-de-sac with water view! Nearly brand new throughout! The bright and airy kitchen boasts a large quartz island. Beautiful cabinetry! Gorgeous flooring, freshly painted! Luxury carpeting on second floor and basement. First floor den! Huge master with spacious bath and walk in closet! Big bedrooms, large two sink bathroom. 2nd floor laundry! Super cool dark ceiling in the basement with additional bedroom! Large crawl for storage and brand new HVAC. Huge garage, nearly four car tandem. Still a few finishing touches in progress.