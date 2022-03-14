FIRST FLOOR BEDROOM & ENSUITE. Light & Bright 5 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath home in desirable Timberwoods of Gurnee. This beautifully laid out home has all the space you are looking for. The soaring entry welcomes you with dining and living rooms on either side. Upgraded hardwood flooring in the 2-story family room and kitchen. Gas fireplace in family room. All white kitchen with plenty of cabinetry & eat-in area with sliders to back paver patio. The first floor bedroom could also be used as a home office. Spacious Primary Suite has a large walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms on the second floor. Large unfinished basement with high ceilings could make for a great recreation or media room with your finishing touches. Backyard has a built-in dog run & and overlooks the private wooded yard. Short walk to Timberwoods Park. New carpeting on first floor & professionally deep cleaned 3/11/22. Nothing to do but move in! Close to shopping, dining and access to I-294 & RT41
5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $469,000
