5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $515,000

Beautiful home located in the Gurnee Glen subdivision, sitting on top of 15,000+sqft of land. With huge vaulted ceilings, this sunlit 5 bedroom home boasts over 3300sqft above grade as well as a newly remodeled 1800+sqft basement, which was totally waterproofed and finished from end to end. Walk out of the sun room into the newly remodeled outdoor patio with a fire pit for you to enjoy. Recent upgrades include new floors, light fixtures, remodeled bathrooms, and new double oven. You'll love the primary suite and bathroom, which includes upgrades such as remodeled closets, new lighting, new carpet, heated floors, pure Italian Carrara marble, and a European standalone jacuzzi tub. Come see this amazing property for yourself before it's gone!

