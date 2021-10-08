5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $519,900

Beautiful custom home located in the highly sought-after Bittersweet Woods! Located in the heart of the neighborhood adjacent to the local park, this home is built on a premium lot with a million-dollar view! Ideally located on a private and protected nature preserve along the Bittersweet Woods Golf Course. You will definitely enjoy the annual Wood Ducks and Sandhill Cranes who nest here year after year! This premier 1/3 of an acre lot is professionally landscaped to bloom in sequence by Brickman Design and includes 100-year-old trees that give it a wonderful woodsy feel. This custom-built home is crafted from brick and cedar with a soaring custom full masonry fireplace that accents the exterior. Once you enter the majestic solid wood custom door you will find newly upgraded mocha wood floors and custom woodwork. Two-story foyer and view of the modern open layout leads you to an oversized dining area and flowing kitchen and family room. Oversized windows maximize the amazing private view of the wooded preserve. This home is strategically designed to maximize the square footage to accompany your most usable space. It has an open kitchen to family room layout that leads to a custom stone patio and for exquisite outdoor living concept. Patio includes a unique 25' heated swim spa trainer Hydropool with attached hot tub that can be used year-round! Ceilings are 9' in height and vaulted in family room. Upstairs you will find the sprawling oversized master bedroom with tray ceiling and includes His & Her walk-in closets. The newly updated master bath includes a double vanity, oversized shower and attached Jacuzzi tub. There are three additional bedrooms complete with walk-in closets. Below is a roomy finished basement with an additional bedroom, recreation room, storage space and full bath! Other amenities include green tankless water heater, outdoor invisible dog fence, underground sprinkler system, professionally installed outdoor lighting, security system, newer roof with 30 yr warranty, professionally sealed epoxy garage floor, oversized generous attic for storage or a 3rd floor remodel and zoned for a third car addition! This home is truly a must see!