5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $529,000

Outstanding 5 bedroom home with over 4,400 square feet of living space! Wonderful open floor plan. 2- story foyer, gourmet kitchen featuring large island, granite counters, plenty of cabinet space, pantry, stainless steel appliances, and hardwood flooring. Appliances (within warranty) Washer/Dryer 2021, dishwasher 2021, stove 2021, fridge 2019. Spacious 2-story family room with wood-burning fireplace. The main bedroom features two walk-in closets, dual vanity, a soaking tub, and a separate shower. Updated baths, updated lighting throughout. Full finished basement with bonus room, office, full bath, and bar area. 3 car attached garage. Amazing south-facing backyard with direct access to common area and view of the horse stables. Large stone patio and screened-in Gazebo for outdoor living. Parks and playground within 5 min walk. Close to shopping, schools, and restaurants!