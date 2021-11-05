5 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $529,900

Come fall in love with this uniquely designed and modern 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a first floor bedroom, and in-ground pool located in desirable Kingsport Woods subdivision!! Close proximity to Warren Township High School, College of Lake County, multiple restaurants, lakes, and forest preserves!! This tasteful home exudes modern elegance with an array of sleek finishes and a thoughtful open floor plan. Walk into the foyer and be captivated by beautifully finished ceramic tiles, high ceiling, and custom arched entryway leading into the living room, kitchen, and family room. Generous living room with tray ceiling and hardwood floors flow into the dining room which is perfect for every gathering. Retreat away cozily in your inviting and sun-filled family room highlighting high ceiling, and lovely fireplace. Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in gourmet kitchen boasting granite countertops, granite backsplash, island, all white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, pantry closet, and eating area with outdoor access to backyard. Laundry room, full bathroom, and bedroom with potential of being an office, complete the main level. Double sided staircase takes you upstairs to GRAND master bedroom presenting double door entryway, ensuite with double sink vanity, skylight, whirlpool tub, and rainfall shower with bench. Three additional charming and spacious bedrooms with a full bathroom complete the second level. Entertain in style in your fully finished basement with recreation room, custom dry bar, game room, and exercise room completes the lower level. Enjoy your outdoor oasis presenting brick paver patio, in-ground pool, and fenced yard perfect for privacy and outdoor entertainment! This exceptional home won't be on the market long, come buy your DREAM home before it's gone!!