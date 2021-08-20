5 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $739,900

Wisconsin Lakefront living at it's absolute finest. Completely remodeled 5 bedroom 3 bath home on Eagle lake in the town of Dover. This beautiful home offers the much sought after open concept on main level with view of the lake from every direction. Custom kitchen with island/breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances included. Dining area features serving area perfect for entertaining. 2 bedrooms, laundry and full bath on main level . Master bedroom with en suite is the entire upper level while lower level is completely finished to accommodate all your guests that visit your new summer vacation hot spot!