Wisconsin Lakefront living at it's absolute finest. Completely remodeled 5 bedroom 3 bath home on Eagle lake in the town of Dover. This beautiful home offers the much sought after open concept on main level with view of the lake from every direction. Custom kitchen with island/breakfast bar and all stainless steel appliances included. Dining area features serving area perfect for entertaining. 2 bedrooms, laundry and full bath on main level . Master bedroom with en suite is the entire upper level while lower level is completely finished to accommodate all your guests that visit your new summer vacation hot spot!
5 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $739,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: Kenosha police officer earns moniker of 'Dancing Cop' while taking steps to engage community
When it comes to watching over the community a local police officer has added a few more steps in his mission to protect and serve.
A lot has changed since the Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” show first visited Franks Diner in Downtown Kenosha.
Kenosha Police’s special investigation unit served a search warrant on the 2100 block of 61st Street at 10:30 a.m. Friday.
A Kenosha City Council member’s proposal to reinstate a citywide mask mandate brought a packed house Monday night. It may have been the most p…
A 2-inch piece of glass was embedded in her eye, according to what a doctor reportedly told police.
The Kenosha County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday filed charges against a third person in connection with a July shooting homicide.
An anonymous tip led to charges against against a 19-year-old Kenosha man now being held on $30,000 bond.
Watch now: Wisconsin Dells water park plans $23 million expansion, with country’s first rotating waterslide
Mt. Olympus Water and Theme Park in Wisconsin Dells is planning a $23 million expansion of its indoor water park, which will also include the first rotating slide in the country.
Two weeks before he shot three people in Kenosha, killing two, Kyle Rittenhouse was captured on video threatening to shoot men he believed wer…
CALEDONIA — Just a couple of months after retiring from her post as superintendent at the Kenosha Unified School District, Susan Savaglio-Jarv…