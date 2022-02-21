Situated on a private lot, this 2500sf home has all of the space you'll need w/5 beds and 2.1 baths. KIT is complete w/an abundance of cabinetry, island w/breakfast bar, wet bar, tile flrs and separate dining rm w/fireplace. Spacious great rm has coffered ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Sunroom overlooking the yard through the multitude of windows. Convenient 1st flr master, guest bedroom, full bath, as well as main flr laundry/utility rm. 3 add'l beds on 2nd flr, all w/carpeting and ceiling fans. Enjoy nature right from your own home - there is a pond and lots of visiting wildlife can be seen from the front porch and back deck. Detached garage with loft! Low property taxes! Property needs some finishing work on trim and misc repairs. Seller is willing to negotiate. Submit all offers!
5 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $368,000
