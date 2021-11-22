5 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $378,000

Situated on a private lot, this 2500sf home has all of the space you'll need w/5 bedrooms and 2.1 bathrooms. Kitchen is complete with an abundance of cabinetry, island w/breakfast bar, wet bar area, tile floors and separate dining room with fireplace. The spacious great room has coffered ceilings and wood burning fireplace. Enjoy your morning coffee in the sunroom overlooking the yard through the multitude of windows. Convenient 1st floor master bedroom, guest bedroom, full bathroom, as well as main floor laundry/utility room. 3 add'l bedrooms on the 2nd floor, all with carpeting and ceiling fans. Enjoy nature right from your own home - there is a pond and lots of visiting wildlife can be seen from the front porch and back deck. Detached garage with loft! Check out the low property taxes!