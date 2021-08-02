5 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $469,900

Rare find in Provincial Heights! The abundance of room to Roam in this clean, comfortable, 5 bedroom home will WOW you! Hardwood throughout the front entry & kitchen accompany newer appliances. Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher all 3yrs. new. Exquisite marble, and quartz adorn the main baths! Closets by Design in the Master has a 7yr warranty remaining. Spacious finished basement w/rec room has a 3rd full bath, and an add'l area to tailor to your interests. Heated garage w/epoxy floor, and garage door that can be controlled remotely. Patio, invisible-electric pet fence W/collar, & newer, oversized shed out back.AC/Furnace, Garage door/Opener, & Roof all less than 3 yrs. old. A transferable, life time warranty accompanies the newly installed Abby windows. Gem of a property!