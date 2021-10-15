5 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $625,000

Beautiful custom built walk out ranch in prestigious Strawberry Creek Estates! The first hole of the Club is at your backyard! 5 bedrooms 3 full baths, granite counters, gorgeous hardwoods, high ceilings with bright and open concept. Complete 2nd kitchen in walkout lower level is perfect for in-law/teen arrangement, theatre room and equipment included. Long lasting wood composite decks off main level, paver patio and block walls encase lower level. This one's sharp and laid out very nicely with all the scenic views!