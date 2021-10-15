Beautiful custom built walk out ranch in prestigious Strawberry Creek Estates! The first hole of the Club is at your backyard! 5 bedrooms 3 full baths, granite counters, gorgeous hardwoods, high ceilings with bright and open concept. Complete 2nd kitchen in walkout lower level is perfect for in-law/teen arrangement, theatre room and equipment included. Long lasting wood composite decks off main level, paver patio and block walls encase lower level. This one's sharp and laid out very nicely with all the scenic views!
5 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $625,000
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Citing ongoing questions while it investigates further, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee has placed St. Joseph Catholic Academy President Patrick …
UPDATE - WATCH NOW: Man killed in I-94 crash was Milwaukee doctor; injured woman remains hospitalized
A man killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the back of a semi at Interstate 94, north of Highway 50 was identified Thursday by the …
Prosecutors are asking a judge to prohibit defense attorneys from referring to the men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as rioters or looters.
The Kenosha Police Department is investigating the death of a Kenosha man late Friday night as a homicide.
A traffic stop last week uncovered quite a bit more and led to a number of criminal charges filed in Kenosha County Circuit Court against two …
A leaked list of "Dangerous Individuals and Organizations" banned by Facebook includes three that mention Kenosha by name and five that include Wisconsin in their names.
A standoff ended with a man eventually surrendering to Kenosha Police and was unharmed after he had barricaded himself for more than two hours…
TWIN LAKES — Mad Dans owners Kenny and Susie Perl have announced Friday will be the last fish fry at the iconic Twin Lakes restaurant for the …
A Kenosha woman, recognized for turning her life around after missteps as a teen, is among the most recent recipients of a gubernatorial pardon.