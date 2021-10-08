Beautiful custom built walk out ranch in prestigious Strawberry Creek Estates! The first hole of the Club is at your backyard! 5 bedrooms 3 full baths, granite counters, gorgeous hardwoods, high ceilings with bright and open concept. Complete 2nd kitchen in walkout lower level is perfect for in-law/teen arrangement, theatre room and equipment included. Long lasting wood composite decks off main level, paver patio and block walls encase lower level. This one's sharp and laid out very nicely with all the scenic views!
5 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $675,000
Remembering the Peshtigo Fire, a firestorm that ravaged northeastern Wisconsin 150 years ago the same day as the Great Chicago Fire.
The teen allegedly fled the state with his mother amid the allegations before being arrested in Illinois.
A criminal complaint filed Friday alleges that a mother has been trying, thus far successfully, to hide her 14-year-old son from being arrested after he was accused of shooting and killing a Racine teen on Sept. 3.
Officer deploys Taser, apprehends one of two women suspected of thefts at Pleasant Prairie Premium Outlets
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — One woman fled, while another was subdued by Taser, after they were suspected of stealing clothing and other merchandise fr…
A judge refused to dismiss a weapons charge Tuesday against Kyle Rittenhouse, whose trial is set to begin Nov. 1.
Racine man held in Kenosha County Jail on $50,000 cash bond on felony charges in case involving high-speed chase
A 44-year-old Racine man, who faces a slew of pending charges in cases in both Racine and Kenosha counties, is being held in the Kenosha Count…
Judge Robert Repischak didn't mince words. “Honestly, ma’am, if you had pled to a felony, I would have sent you to prison,” he told the defendant.
A federal agent, originally reported to be a U.S. Marshal, is said to be in "stable condition" after being shot in the City of Racine's Georgetown neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Mechanical issues with a vehicle eventually led to the arrest of a 22-year-old Kenosha man Wednesday.
SOMERS — It's all systems go for a proposed apartment complex in the Village of Somers.