5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $1,499,000

UPDATE/WATCH NOW: Man in custody for Thursday homicide; shooting victim collapsed inside grocery store
A 19-year-old Kenosha man was in custody Friday for a shooting that left a man dead Thursday afternoon.
Calling it the “gravest crime,” a Kenosha County Circuit Court commissioner on Monday afternoon imposed a $1 million cash bond for the suspect…
Kenosha Police arrested a 37-year-old woman in connection with a series of fires that were allegedly intentionally set at a home, Tenuta’s Del…
A 45-year-old Kenosha man is in custody on drug and gun charges after Kenosha Police served a warrant on his home on the 3500 block of 36th Av…
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: Gunfire that led to three-hour standoff with Kenosha authorities ends without injury as suspect arrested
- Updated
An incident involving gunfire in the 5500 block of 22nd Avenue ended in the eventual arrest of a suspect after a three-hour standoff with Keno…
A little more than 24 hours after violence took the life of a Kenosha man, gunfire marred a memorial gathering for the victim outside homes in…
Criminal case against man who allegedly purchased gun Kyle Rittenhouse used in fatal shootings delayed until after Rittenhouse trial
The criminal case against the 19-year-old who allegedly made the straw purchase that provided Kyle Rittenhouse his gun has been put on hold un…
Rapper Fetty Wap's 4-year-old daughter Lauren has died, according to a social media post by the child's mother over the weekend.
Four women arrested following altercation, including one who allegedly punched Kenosha police officer
Kenosha police arrested four women early Monday night following a fight that allegedly led to one woman punching an officer and a car striking…
- Updated
A reported recording of an alleged assault included the girl's voice saying “No,” “Ow,” “I don’t like it,” and “Stop” at least 34 times, according to police.