CHECK OUT THIS CHARLES PAGE HOME ON NEARLY 57 ACRES OF FARM LAND SURROUNDED BY FOREST PRESERVE ON 2 SIDES! THE LAND ALONE MAKES THIS A GREAT VALUE! You could turn this into your own private retreat, hobby farm, working farm, horse farm or whatever else you can dream of. Some of the features include 3-Stall Equestrian Barn, Paddock, 2nd Outbuilding, Tennis Court, 2 ponds. 30 Ft Soaring Great Rm w/ Vaulted Beamed Ceilings, Immense Stone Fireplace & Wet Bar. Hand Detailed Woodwork. Library Features Custom Bay Window, Wood Burning FP & Artisan Wood Detail. Expansive Formal Dining room w/Bay Window. Spacious 3-Season Rm Offers Floor to Ceiling Windows & Private Views. Chef's Kitchen w/ Island, 2 Stoves, 2 Bayed Eating Area & Massive Butler's Pantry has Adjacent Hearth Rm. 2nd Floor Features His/her Private Baths, Expansive Master w/ Screen Porch, & 3 Additional Bed Rooms + Bonus Rm. 4 Car Garage
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $1,499,000
