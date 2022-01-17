5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $222,999

As-Is-Where-Is. Needs some updating. Some TLC. Good Bones. Bank must approve contract before sale closes.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mount Pleasant is paying nearly quadruple the most recent assessed fair market price for the property of one of the last Foxconn holdouts.
A 26-year-old Kenosha man and a 25-year-old woman are facing felony drug and other charges resulting from a search warrant executed in September.
The Kenosha man accused of killing three and injuring three at Somers House Tavern got into a heated exchange with Kenosha County Circuit Cour…
What she’ll remember the most is the laughter.
A longtime Kenosha restaurant has closed its doors.
A Burger King robbery that left a Milwaukee girl dead was staged, and she was in on it, investigators allege in court documents filed Friday.
Another day came with the same demands by the man charged with a triple homicide at the Somers House last April.
The Kenosha Fire Department located human remains Tuesday afternoon within in the fire-burned debris of the Model Market, where a blaze destro…
With the number of coronavirus cases rising, Kenosha Unified has now moved 31 of its 40 schools to virtual learning, according to an updated l…
For the first time in half a year, U.S. families on Friday are going without a monthly deposit from the child tax credit. A closer look at the impact.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.