5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $269,000

Great Opportunity to make this home your very own. Over 3000sqf of living space. 4 bedrooms, Living room, Family room, Eat-in Kitchen, Dining Room and 1.5 bathrooms PLUS an in-law arrangement with kitchen, family room includes fireplace, bedroom, full bath and walk-in closet! A must see home! Needs some TLC. Sold AS IS! Seller is motivated, bring your offer.