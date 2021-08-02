Enjoy the summer months RELAXING POOLSIDE on the deck! See this move-in ready 5 BEDROOM HOME, FRESHLY PAINTED inside and out! Located in the Oak Tree subdivision with GRAYSLAKE SCHOOLS! The spacious floor features a VAULTED CEILING in the living room with a gas log FIREPLACE. Opens to the formal dining room. The kitchen offers ample cabinet & counter space with room for your breakfast table. Kitchen updates include laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances (2018) with hidden cabinet-front dishwasher, new range hood, new blinds & freshly painted! Sliding glass doors lead to the backyard deck with above ground POOL for summer fun! Convenient main floor laundry room with new flooring, washer & dryer included. Upstairs are 5 bedrooms, all generously sized. Master bedroom with cathedral ceiling & full bath with walk-in shower & new toilet. Four additional bedrooms plus a 6x4 loft area for your computer desk. ** Bathroom updates include: Brazilian stone flooring, new faucets, new light fixtures, new towel rods. ** New interior & exterior light fixtures. ** New front door lock. ** New deck (2017), new pool liner (July 2018) and new double concrete patio (2020). Attached 2 car garage with new insulated garage door (2018). ** New central air (2016). 50-gallon hot water heater. FENCED BACKYARD is perfect for family & pets to play. Great location is close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment. Near Metra train station for your work commute. Virtual 3D TOUR available to preview home easily.
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $279,988
