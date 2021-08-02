LOCATED IN THE DESIRABLE OAKLAND RIDGE SUBDIVISION THIS TRUE 5 BEDROOM, 2.2 BATH, 2 STORY HOME OFFERS OVER 4,400 SQ FT, "PEEK A BOO" POND VIEWS, A NEW ROOF, OVERSIZED GUTTERS, FENCED YARD AND SIDING IN 2018!!! OPEN THE FRONT DOOR TO BE GREETED WITH A BRIGHT AND OPEN 2 STORY FOYER! LARGE KITCHEN FEATURES BUTLERS PANTRY, ISLAND WITH BREAKFAST BAR, BAYED EATING AREA WITH SLIDER TO THE WRAPAROUND DECK OVERLOOKING THE POND AND FENCED REAR YARD. SECOND STORY FEATURES MASTER BEDROOM WITH MORE PONDVIEWS, VAULTED CEILING AND ENSUITE WITH DUAL VANITY, SOAKING TUB & SEPARATE SHOWER, 3 MORE BEDROOMS AND A BATH ROUND OUT THE SECOND STORY. DON'T FORGET ABOUT THE TANKLESS WATER HEATER FOR ENDLESS SHOWERS! WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL OFFERS LARGE REC ROOM WITH OFFICE NOOK, 5TH BEDROOM WITH BAY WINDOWS, 1/2 BATH AND LARGE UNFINISHED STORAGE ROOM! PATIO OFF LOWER LEVEL OFFERS MULTIPLE ENTERTAINING OPTIONS IF THE WRAP AROUND DECK DOESN'T CUT IT!! STEPS TO PARKS, FOREST PRESERVES AND LAKES HIGH SCHOOL! SEE THIS ONE TODAY BEFORE IT WILL NOT LAST LONG!!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $333,000
