5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $349,900

You'll love this location! Featuring a private backyard on a quiet cul-de-sac with wooded views of nature. This beautiful home has been well cared for. With a spacious floor plan and large room sizes. The main floor offers a formal living room and a separate den or home office. Hardwood flooring in the family room, dining area and kitchen. French doors lead to the 4-seasons room with a beamed vaulted ceiling & skylights. The kitchen has a center island, breakfast bar and walk-in pantry closet. Convenient main floor laundry room with built in stainless steel utility sink & storage cabinetry. Upstairs are 5 bedrooms, all generously sized. Master bedroom with renovated bath, dual sink vanity & luxury shower. 5th bedroom is currently used as a sewing / craft room. Full basement has a 15 x 11 art studio plus another half bath, both with ceramic tile flooring. Attached 2.5 car garage with concrete driveway. Landscaped yard with perennial plants, backyard patio with 220 amp service. Updates & improvements include: New roof (2017). New furnace & central air (2019). New stove & dishwasher (2018). New refrigerator ((2014). New interior & exterior paint (2019). New hot water heater (2013). Bathroom remodel (2015). Located in Woodhill Estates neighborhood with Lake Villa grade school district 41 & Grayslake North high school district 127. Near school and parks. Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment. Virtual 3D tour to preview home easily.