5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $355,000

** STUNNING 5 BEDROOM HOME WITH A POSSIBLE IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT PLUS A FIRST FLOOR OFFICE ** IN DESIRABLE PAINTED LAKES SUBDIVISION ** This home has had a facelift, which includes: Fresh Paint, New Flooring and carpet, Granite countertops, new vanities in upstairs baths, etc. Newer roof, siding, gutters, and garage door. First floor 9' ceilings make this home light and bright. Kitchen offers brand new Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and sliding door to deck. Great open floorplan gives you over 3000 sq ft of living space, plus a full English basement, partially finished, ready for your finishing plans. Master bedrooms offers an en suite with a Jacuzzi tub, separate shower with new ceramic tiles and new vanity. Private, fenced-in backyard overlooks Conservation area. Brick paver front walkway with professional landscaping!