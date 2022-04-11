5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $358,500

Welcome to 78 Winddance Drive in Lake Villa! Backing to Premium Lot with Beautiful Wetlands/Vast Open Space & Featuring Great Natural Light Throughout. This Home has 5 Bedrooms, 3.1 Bathrooms, a 2 Car Garage with 200 Cubic Feet Custom Storage on the Ceiling & Full Finished English Basement with Custom Built Bar! As You Enter, You're Greeted by an Open 2-Story Foyer Leading to your Large Living Room with Neutral Carpet & Crown Moldings, Dining Room with Neutral Carpet, Crown Moldings & Views of the Amazing Backyard, Large Kitchen with Hardwood Floors, Abundant White Cabinets, Large Island, All Appliances Including New Stainless-Steel Gas Oven (2020) & New Stainless-Steel Refrigerator (2019), Double Stainless-Steel Sink, Closet Pantry, Disposal, Eating Area with Table Space & Slider to Large Deck/Backyard (Deck Painted-2021), 2 Story Family Room with New Neutral Carpet (2022), Neutral Paint, Wood Burning Fireplace with Gas Start, Wall of Windows with Great Views, Skylights & Ceiling Fan with Light, Powder Room with Pedestal Sink and Laundry Room with New Washer & Dryer (2020) completing the Main Level features! Going to the 2nd Level using 1 of 2 Staircases, You'll Find a Large Master Bedroom with Vaulted Ceilings, Neutral Carpet/Paint, Ceiling Fan with Light, Large Walk in Closet, Attached Master Bathroom with Vinyl Floors, Double Bowl Sink with Chrome Fixtures, Separate Tub & Shower, 3 Additional Bedrooms with Neutral Carpet/Paint and 2nd Full Bathroom with White Vanity with Chrome Fixtures and Shower/Tub Combo! The Awesome Finished English Basement features Neutral Carpet, Large Recreation Room Area for Entertaining, Custom Bar Area with Granite Counters, Porcelain Tile Floor, Stainless-Steel Sink, Wine Fridge & 5 Bar Stools, 5th Bedroom (Currently Used as An Office) with Neutral Carpet/Paint & Attached 3rd Full Bathroom with Shower/Tub Combo! Ample Storage Space! Dual Stage Gas Forced Air Furnace (2017)! Central Air! Architectural Shingle 25 Year Roof (2017)! 50 Gallon Water Heater! Front Storm Door (2021)! Garage Refrigerator Included! Garage is Fully Insulated & Paneled. Garage Door is Insulated with Glass Windows. Close to Shopping/Transportation/Recreation/Restaurants! Lake Villa/Grayslake Schools! Designated Bus Stop for Elementary, Middle & High School Right Out Front and Next to the House. Truly a Must See!!