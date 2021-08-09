5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $399,900

High ceilings with first level full bedroom and bath!! Begin making memories in your GORGEOUS 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home nestled in desirable Deer Path subdivision with close proximity to I-94, Gurnee Mills mall, and multiple forest preserves. Enter through your foyer with high ceilings and enjoy the home's bright and airy voluminous layout - ideal for entertaining and everyday living! Spend quality time in your cozy living room and entertain in your exquisite dining room perfect for every gathering. Cook your favorite meals in your gourmet kitchen boasting granite countertops, island with breakfast bar seating, eating area, and exterior access leading to your lovely deck with pergola. Retreat to your sun-filled family room highlighting floor- to-ceiling brick fireplace, and two story ceiling. Laundry room, office, and full bath complete first level. Relax in owners retreat revealing double door entryway, vaulted ceiling, his and her closet, and private ensuite with double sink vanities, whirlpool tub, and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms and full bath complete second level. Escape to your finished basement with full bath and tons of storage space providing opportunities to make it your own! Fenced in yard wonderful for outdoor entertainment embellishes your beautiful backyard. This remarkable home won't last long!!!