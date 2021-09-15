Fabulous upgraded home in Desirable "Deerpath" Subdivision! Largest floor plan available.. over 4000 sq feet-Spruced to perfection! Upgraded brick front elevation! Premium location...Secluded BackYard faces private wooded paradise! Step inside to dramatic 2 story foyer w/hardwood floors and new modern fixtures!! 10ft Ceilings on both first and second floor. Plush NEW (2021)neutral carpet throughout! Large windows-Tons of natural light!!! Elegant front living room, adjacent formal dining room-freshly painted interior (2021). Gourmet kitchen w/white 42" cabinets, island, pantry closet, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors. Beautiful corian counters, breakfast nook-all open to huge family room warmed w/fireplace and incredible volume ceilings. First floor office(or 5th bedroom)+full bath, plus rec room for entertaining. Beautiful staircase to 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Enormous master suite w/huge walk in closet and deluxe master bath/sep shower/tub. Dual central air units and 2 furnaces. Comfortable deck off of kitchen. English basement w/lots windows ready for your finishing touches. Desirable dist #24/Millburn schools and Warren high school. 3 car attached garage+ storage!! Move in ready-Super clean! EZ to show-Must to see!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $429,000
