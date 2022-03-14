5 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $435,000

Be the first to know
Rocio and Charles Cunningham of Kenosha blame COVID for the death of their 7-month old daughter.
Chiappetta Shoes is expected to move into a much larger location later this year.
What would normally be a largely symbolic city resolution ended in heated debate Monday night.
The Kenosha City Council voted overwhelmingly to revoke the liquor licenses of Coins Sports Bar in a meeting that went late into the evening.
Iconic local business Lou Perrine’s Gas & Groceries has announced plans to open its second location, 8004 22nd Ave, on April 5.
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
A series of undercover drug purchases last summer have led to three felony drug charges against a 28-year-old Kenosha man, currently serving a…
The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment, hospital announces.
The Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Unified School District are investigating the circumstances surrounding a school fight that occurred…
Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a major reason that US drivers are paying record prices for gasoline. But it's not the only reason.
