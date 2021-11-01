5 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $265,000

Great opportunity to make this raised-ranch home your own! 3 bedrooms, 1 full bath on the main level with 2 additional bedrooms, and 1 full bathroom in the finished lower level. Majority of the house is freshly painted. Open concept on the main level along with tons of natural light flow. Nice size kitchen with access to the dining area and living room. Kitchen has all white cabinets along with stainless steel appliances. On the lower level there is a generous family room with a fireplace. Garage is attached with two parking spots. Many recent updates include, new tankless water heater, roof, siding, asphalt driveway the list goes on & on. Near Lindenhurst Park District, and Playground (Lewis Park Playground). Listing agent related to seller. This home is ready NOW!