5 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $299,900

Enjoyable home from the moment you enter into the huge 2 story open foyer, formal dining room and living room with opening to kitchen, hardwood floors throughout main level. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops and mosaic tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and island. Master bedroom with recently remodeled en-suite. Large lower-level family room is perfect for movie and game nights. Plenty of storage space inside and out, huge deck and patio, outdoor fire pit and beautiful mature landscaping in a fenced yard. This fabulous house is walking distance to Hastings Lake forest preserve , not to mention the Playground, tennis, volleyball and basketball courts, , soccer and baseball fields. Or walk over to the new library, grocery store or grab an ice cream at the pizza parlor! Come join this friendly neighborhood