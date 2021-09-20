This stately home is situated on the largest lot in the neighborhood! ROOF (2018) * HVAC (2021) * DRIVEWAY (2020) * GARAGE DOORS & OPENER (2019) * FRONT DOOR (2018) * Surrounded by upscale homes and located in the Lakes High School district, you will find a 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that has all the right touches! Make your way into the 2-story entry way with arched details and 9 foot ceilings. Open office space and living room flank the open staircase. Make your way into the updated kitchen with white 42" cabinets, black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, industrial pendant light and kitchen island with seating space. Large eat-in kitchen plus formal dining room opens up to the light and bright family room with fireplace, real hardwood floors and custom wood blinds. Step outside to the HUGE brick paver patio with separate seating space, wrap around walk way and access to a custom built shed (with power), perfect for all your equipment storage needs! Professionally landscaped backyard with landscape lighting and wired for future hot tub. Head upstairs to an open loft area, master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and ensuite with double sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. 3 additional bedrooms and hall bath with updated granite countertop vanity. 2 of 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets with built-in shelving. Downstairs you will find the finished basement that offers 1,000 sq/ft of additional living space. All recessed lights, easy to maintain flooring and large 5th bedroom. Lots of updates over the years. Newer light fixtures, carpet and paint colors. You will love this location! Close to shopping, sporting complexes, schools and nestled near The Chain of Lakes, offering year round entertainment.
5 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man who said he was staying at a friend’s house because he was concerned about his former girlfriend’s violent behavior, told police the wom…
A home on Kenosha’s north side was the focus of a fake emergency call Wednesday morning that had Kenosha Police descending in force on the nei…
- Updated
The mother of a biracial running back at Westosha Central High School says each time her son carried the ball against Burlington High School last Friday, players could be heard saying "Get that n-----," a claim a Burlington team captain has denied.
- Updated
Overdose investigation at Lake Geneva motel leads to several drug-related charges for Waukesha man.
Wisconsin restaurant closes after getting $464,040 in COVID funds; owner blames government then recants
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: OSHA, police investigating death of man after semitrailer apparently rolled over him
- Updated
A 62-year-old man was killed Thursday when he was rolled over by a semi trailer while at work.
SILVER LAKE — A 6-year-old Riverview School student was flown Flight for Life to Children’s Wisconsin hospital Friday morning after being stru…
Two flown by helicopter to Milwaukee-area hospital following serious crash in the 7200 block 52nd Street
Two people were transported by Flight for Life helicopter to a Milwaukee-area hospital following a serious two-car crash in the 7200 block of …
WATCH NOW: Bell suing city to obtain bullet that killed son for examination by top forensic ballistics expert
- Updated
The father of a man police fatally shot outside his Kenosha home in 2004 filed a lawsuit this week against the city seeking access to the bull…
- Updated
Police have released little information, but say they are taking the incident "very seriously" and are "committed to upholding the public's trust."