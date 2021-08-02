This stately home is situated on the largest lot in the neighborhood! ROOF (2018) * HVAC (2021) * DRIVEWAY (2020) * GARAGE DOORS & OPENER (2019) * FRONT DOOR (2018) * Surrounded by upscale homes and located in the Lakes High School district, you will find a 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath home that has all the right touches! Make your way into the 2-story entry way with arched details and 9 foot ceilings. Open office space and living room flank the open staircase. Make your way into the updated kitchen with white 42" cabinets, black granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, industrial pendant light and kitchen island with seating space. Large eat-in kitchen plus formal dining room opens up to the light and bright family room with fireplace, real hardwood floors and custom wood blinds. Step outside to the HUGE brick paver patio with separate seating space, wrap around walk way and access to a custom built shed (with power), perfect for all your equipment storage needs! Professionally landscaped backyard with landscape lighting and wired for future hot tub. Head upstairs to an open loft area, master bedroom suite with vaulted ceilings and ensuite with double sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. 3 additional bedrooms and hall bath with updated granite countertop vanity. 2 of 3 bedrooms have walk-in closets with built-in shelving. Downstairs you will find the finished basement that offers 1,000 sq/ft of additional living space. All recessed lights, easy to maintain flooring and large 5th bedroom. Lots of updates over the years. Newer light fixtures, carpet and paint colors. You will love this location! Close to shopping, sporting complexes, schools and nestled near The Chain of Lakes, offering year round entertainment.
5 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $399,000
