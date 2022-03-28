5 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $399,900

Over $35K in 2022 updates! An enchanting setting on a cul-de-sac with a scenic backyard pond with mature trees paired with an open floor plan makes this home memorable. Take a step into the stylish family room and relax next to your fireplace. Family room opens to the kitchen with an removable island/breakfast bar and ample cabinet space. Open floor plan links the living room, dining room and bonus room/sunroom in just the right ways and bathes the space with light. Vermont casting wood stove in the bonus room is perfect for staying warm on chilly evenings with a crackling fire. Master bedroom is a sanctuary offering tons of natural light, vaulted ceilings, and a walk-in closet. Ensuite is just as inviting featuring double sink vanity, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Three additional bedrooms, along with a second full bath are on the second level, as well as the loft with a built in workspace. House boasts of water views from multiple bedrooms. The beautifully finished basement boasts a game room/recreation room, an additional bedroom and has a full bath at this level. The backyard is your outdoor oasis with a brick paver patio, fire pit and pond and can be accessed via a ground level walkout through the basement. The house features tons of finished storage space with shelves on all three levels. The oversized two-car garage is fully finished. This home really epitomizes luxury living - your luxury living!