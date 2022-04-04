5 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $430,000

Tired of living in cramped spaces? We are offering you a 3565 sq ft beauty that's airy and bright! Built in 2002 this house features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, full basement w/rough-in for your finishing ideas and a 3 car garage! Enter into a 2 story living area with abundance of windows and natural light! Dining room columns highlight the elegance around. Open layout concept throughout the first floor. Kitchen offers 42" cabinets, ample storage, granite counters with a center island. Additional eating area opens to a cozy family room with gleaming floors and a wood-burning fireplace. First floor bedroom is perfect to those who work from home, enjoy crafts or have frequent guests. Home is conveniently designed with double stair cases. 4 generous bedrooms on the 2nd floor including a large primary bedroom suite with a gracious sitting room! Property adjoins a green common area/park on the south end. Community has beautiful walking paths, kids playground and picnic areas. Antioch Elementary and Lakes High School. Location is close to I-94, shopping and entertainment.