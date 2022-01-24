5 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $449,000

Do not miss this home with it's million dollar view of the conservancy that includes 2 lakes. Beautiful view! This home includes a built-in pool to enjoy summer and nature in one! Walking thru the front door you are greeted with a 2 story living room and foyer with the dining room separated with columns. There is a front and back staircase. The kitchen has so much space with an abundance of cabinets topped with granite counters and subway tile backsplash. Stainless appliances that include double oven. Large eating area and pantry closet. The kitchen overlooks the sunny family room with a brick wood burning fireplace. Off the family room check out the 5th bedroom or office with its full bath perfect for working at home or in law situation. Laundry room and 1/2 bath on first floor as well. Wood flooring thru most of 1st floor with a deck overlooking the pool! Upstairs find 4 bedrooms! The master includes sitting area with 2 walk-in closets! Master bath has double vanity, separate shower and bath. Full unfinished walk out basement just waiting for your ideas. Rough in for bath in basement. New roof in 2018 Dishwasher 2018, pool heater, pool cover, pool pump for cover in 2020.