5 Bedroom Home in Lindenhurst - $465,000

Absolutely stunning home in every way! This beauty offers over 3500 square feet of updated, above grade living space. The natural light provided by the wall of windows at the rear of the home is incredible. Open concept living is fully embraced with the gourmet eat-in kitchen that opens directly to the family room. The tall ceilings make this space feel huge! Highly desired white kitchen cabinets, beautiful brand new Quartz kitchen countertops, new tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, and dual islands to provide an abundance of counter space and cabinets! The large kitchen, with dual islands, flows into the huge family room which is great for entertaining Gleaming hardwood floors! Brand new hardwood floor laid in the family room in 2020. The original hardwood in the kitchen and entry/hallway was refinished in 2019 Beautiful fireplace in the family room! The first-floor den is ideally located in the back corner of the house. Huge formal living and dining rooms make for an entertainer's dream layout! Primary bedroom complete with vaulted ceilings and a luxury bathroom makes this the ideal retreat! The Primary also features a huge walk-in closet! All of the additional bedrooms are generous in size and the second floor has a great layout. You'll appreciate how well this home has been maintained. Full finished basement (over 700 SF of finished space) with rec room and has an additional finished room that could be used for an office or extra bedroom. Tons of storage in the unfinished area. Relax on the paver patio overlooking the fully fenced expansive backyard. 3 car garage with extra space for storage or workspace. -Highly rated Millburn Elementary, Millburn Middle School,and Lakes High School! Close to parks and walking trails! Come see it today!