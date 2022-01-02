5 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $184,900

FIVE BEDROOMS AND A HUGE YARD! You will Have Plenty of Space to Live and Grow in This One! Main Floor Features Two Good Sized Bedrooms and Living room with Brand New Carpet! Beautiful White Kitchen with New Counter-Tops and New Wood Laminate Flooring! Main Floor Full Bath with Tub with Nice Tile Surround. Upstairs Features 3 Large Bedrooms with New Carpet! Extra Loft Space Perfect for Game Room, Sitting room or Play Space! Another Full Bath with Shower Too! Full Unfinished Basement with Work Room and Ready for your Finishing Touches!!