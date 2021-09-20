 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $196,000

This beautiful and spacious raised ranch is waiting for a family to call it HOME!! Features 5 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, oversized living room and a kitchen with separate dining. Finished walk out basement with a family room and in law arrangement. Electrical (100 amp), plumbing, forced air heating system, water heater, AC unit and siding were done in 2017. Driveway big enough to park 4 or 5 cars and a nice sized carport to keep your car off the snow in the winter and you off the sun in the summer. Come and make this YOUR new HOME. Call for a private showing!!

