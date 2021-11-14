 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $217,999

Magnificent totally new Rehab! Spacious and open layouts on both levels! Home details 5 full bedrooms, a living room, family room, and recreation room with a beautiful kitchen features gorgeous Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, amazing cabinets w soft close drawers, with modern LED lighting fixtures. The kitchen is open to the dining rooms and living room dining which features Lifeproof Waterproof Hardwood Floorings walk-out patio open to your large backyard! The great floor plan includes tons of storage in the basement New furnace new AC !house new roof new !Is vinyl siding ! Make your showing appointment today!

